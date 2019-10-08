The pouring of the new Clinton Street bridge in Defiance began Friday night, continuing for approximately 14 hours. Concrete supplier Baker-Shindler Ready Mix of Defiance brought continuous trucks of concrete through Saturday morning. Here, crews work on the north end of the bridge on Saturday morning. The concrete, placed atop rebar, will need about one week to cure. The bridge is expected to open to motorists in December.
