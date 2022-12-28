Concrete removal at Defiance's former SK Hand Tool site is scheduled to begin in mid-January, and a different contractor than first planned will be handling the work.
The topic highlighted Defiance County's land bank board meeting Tuesday.
According to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank member — concrete removal at the former SK site in Richland Township, just outside the Defiance city limits and south of Hopkins Street, will begin on Jan. 16. This date was provided to the land bank by its contracted environmental consultant, Matt Wagner of TetraTech, Cincinnati.
The project is expected to take several months to complete, perhaps continuing into March or April, Myers told The Crescent-News Tuesday.
"It could potentially be up to four months to get it all," she said, adding that the work — which is expected to produce its share of noise and dust — will occur "during normal business hours" with no evening activity.
The resulting product from the crushed concrete is expected to stay on site and be used as gravel for a potential future use on the property. What this may be remains undetermined, but the land bank will not be able to market the property until it receives the environmental all-clear from Ohio EPA (OEPA).
Although contaminants on the property were identified and removed during a previous remediation process, OEPA must issue a final letter following concrete removal.
Enormous amounts of concrete — generally forming the former factor floors on the site or wall foundations — remain, some of it believed to be quite thick.
The project's original contractor was Fenson Contracting, Fort Jennings, but the company did not meet proper training qualifications for concrete removal, according to Myers. Therefore, TetraTech's healthy and safety team rejected Fenson as the contractor, she explained.
Consequently, another contractor that had bid on the project — Buckeye Elm Contracting of Columbus — has been employed at a cost of $533,063. This is considerably more than the $329,550 bid that Fenson Contracting had offered.
Buckeye Elm already had secured the contract for related soil removal at $73,166.
Funds for this work will be covered with an EPA grant.
When the property ultimately is marketed, most likely by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, it will be offered under the current commercial and industrial zoning. A residential zoning designation is not envisioned.
Moving to another matter, the board agreed to seek acquisition of the former Defiance County highway garage site on Sauers Avenue, off Ayersville Avenue on Defiance's southeast side. The county had used the property for its road maintenance facility and equipment many years ago.
Myers said the land bank plans to sell the property to the adjacent property owner — Dennis Zeedyk of Glycerin Traders, located at 815 Greenler St. A price has yet to be negotiated.
Zeedyk will be approached soon by a Defiance County commissioner about a potential purchase price, Myers indicated, as the county still owns the land.
"Hopefully, we'll know this week on a price," she said.
The board also approved November's financial report, showing a land bank balance of $125,286.46, according to Myers.
The land bank board is an arm of the county government, and includes two county commissioners and the county treasurer as well as two other representatives, including one from the private sector.
It was formed several years ago as a way to acquire blighted or vacant properties and help restore them to use.
