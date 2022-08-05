The Jay Jesse Johnson Band will close out the Stroede Center Summer Concert Series Thursday while a free Disney movie will be offered one week from today.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Defiance’s Triangle Park.
Jay Jesse Johnson is an American blues-rock artist with years of experience playing across America and Europe. Johnson grew up in the 1960s listening to the blues, rock and roll, and the bands of the British invasion.
Featured on national and international stages, The Jay Jesse Johnson Band won the 2016 Cincy Blues Challenge. The band showcasies the talents of guitarist and vocalist, Jay Jesse Johnson.
This concert is open to the public, and donations are welcomed.
The Stroede Center Summer Concert Series is sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. The Stroede Center for the Arts is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Two days later on Aug. 13, the Disney classic movie ”Fantasia” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. during another “Cinema at the Stroede” presentation by the DCCC.
The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. The movies are open to the public, and donations are welcomed.
“Fantasia” is a 1940 animated music anthology consisting of eight segments set to classical music. Mickey Mouse stars as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and “Dance of the Hours” features dancing ostriches, hippos, elephants and alligators.
