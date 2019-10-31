The Defiance Community Band will perform a tribute to area veterans with a variety of musical selections on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Defiance High School gymnasium.
Co-conductors Cathy Booth and Scott Rogers will lead the band through musical literature that spans the nation’s history. From a reflection of World War I melodies to a beautiful tribute to loved ones that were lost, the Defiance Community Band combines music from America’s past and present to pay homage to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for this country’s freedoms.
As is tradition, the band will perform a special medley of military tunes in its “Armed Forces Salute,” showcasing each of the five military branches and giving the veterans and their families an opportunity to stand and be recognized for their service to the country.
The performance in the gym will offer the audience members comfortable seats that are elevated so they will be able to see all of the performers. There is also plenty of handicap seating. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/DefiCommunityBand/.
The Defiance Community Band is an organization combining committed community musicians representing Defiance, Williams, Henry, Van Wert, Putnam, and Wood counties, as well as college and high school instrumentalists who share the goal of achieving a genuine musical and educational experience.
