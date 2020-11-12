ARCHBOLD — If everything goes as planned, ConAgra Foods plant on the west side of town here will bring in 100 new jobs in the not-too-distant future.
Headquartered in Chicago, the company plans to add a new Hunt’s and Manwich line that is expected to employ the additional workers, according to Terah Fox, ConAgra’s communication and external relations manager. (ConAgra is moving the line from Tennessee, where a plant will close, according to one village official.)
Fox stated that the company is anticipating completion of the expansion in summer 2021.
The good news for Archbold’s economy has required an expansion in the town’s wastewater treatment plant, the first phase of which is underway.
According to Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling, ConAgra will cover 80% of the phase I cost, which is $1.4 million. She told The Crescent-News recently that the company is “by far” the village’s biggest water and sewer consumer.
Fulton County Economic Development Director Matt Gilroy stated that the company will invest $40 million in the Archbold plant, located on Stryker Street (Ohio 2), west of the downtown area.
Gilroy indicated that the expansion could help Archbold attract future food-related companies.
“By virtue of hosting ConAgra in the Archbold community, there is a significant opportunity to seek the attraction of other businesses in the food products industry because Archbold has a long history of expertise on how to handle the wastewater stream created from the food products industry, and the community has excess water capacities to accommodate growth in the industry as well,” he stated.
As far as tax incentives for the investment, Gilroy explained that JobsOhio was involved, while ConAgra was afforded a job creation tax credit. He noted that this is a “tax credit against the Ohio commercial activity tax when businesses hire a significant amount of new employees and increase their payroll.”
Gilroy added that “this project follows a similar project that transpired three years ago where they (ConAgra) added additional product lines at the Archbold facility. These investments made by the company are a testimony to the productive workforce at the Archbold plant and the leadership of those that operate the Archbold plant.”
ConAgra offers many well-known food brands such as Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Marie Callendar’s, Orville Redenbacher’s, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip and Chef Boyardee.
While Archbold prepares for the $40 million ConAgra expansion, that investment is dwarfed by another one underway in Fulton County.
North Star BlueScope Steel near Delta has begun a $700 million investment that will create 90 new jobs and increase production by 40%, according to Gilroy.
Also in Delta, Nova Tube & Steel is finishing site work on 60 acres where it plans to invest $60 million and create 75 new jobs, Gilroy explained.
Additionally, a 675-acre solar field near Fayette is planned, with work beginning in winter 2021 if things go as planned, he noted.
Said to generate 107 megawatts of power when complete, this project is expected to provide $750,000 additional property taxes in Fulton County, $450,000 of it for Fayette Schools, according to Gilroy.
