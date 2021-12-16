• Region
Computer event:
Northwest State Community College and the Imagination Station are joining together to sponsor an Hour of Code on Saturday from 1-5 p.m., in the Imagination Station atrium. We will be welcoming computer enthusiasts of all ages to design and program a dance party for today’s most popular songs.
The Hour of Code, organized by the nonprofit, Code.org and over 100 others, is a global movement that believes the students of today are ready to learn critical skills for 21st Century success. Over 100 partners have joined together to support this movement. Every Apple Store in the world has hosted an Hour of Code. Please join us and experience technology in a new way through our northwest Ohio Hour of Code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.