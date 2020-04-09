• Defiance County
Site to open:
The city of Defiance's compost site will open on April 14 and resume normal business hours, but each citizen must empty their own yard waste. Days and hours of operation until Nov. 24 are Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
