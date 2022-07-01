State Bank has announced that Melissa Tackett has completed the Community Banker University’s Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer Certification Program.
Tackett, compliance management specialist at State Bank, earned the professional designation, certified community bank compliance officer (CCBCO). Community Bankers of America, offers nine certification programs, which are accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).
To earn certification, Tackett attended the Independent Community Bankers of America Compliance Institute, and successfully completed five certification examinations covering the fundamental concepts of banking regulations and its applications.
Tackett has been with State Bank since 2012, and has spent the past three years in risk management.
She resides in Defiance with her husband, Justin, and their two children.
Headquartered in Defiance, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).
State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, and 24 full-service ATMs.
State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “SBFG.”
In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earning per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5% of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.
