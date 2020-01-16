MONTPELIER — The Williams County spelling bee will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montpelier Exempted Village Schools.

Contestants for this year’s competition are: seventh-grader Disney Avell and sixth-grader Josey Arnold, Bryan City Schools; seventh-grader Giselle Romero and sixth-grader Adelaide Elden, Edgerton Local Schools; fifth-grader Isaiah Green and eighth-grader Chloe Summitt, Edon-Northwest; sixth-grader Brodyn Schlegel and seventh-grader Eleana VanArsdalen, Hilltop Schools; seventh-grader Madelyn Hopper and sixth-grader Colton Nofzinger, Montpelier Exempted Village Schools; sixth-grader Carter Eckley and fifth-grader Claire Gendron, North Central Local Schools; sixth-graders Cole Huard and Alex Harris, St. Mary School; sixth-grader Aubrey Kaullen and fifth-grader Kaithlyn Slattery, St. Patrick School; and seventh-grader Daniella Cheeseman and fifth-grader Aaron Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools.

County winners will advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.

Regional winners will then compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Tags

Load comments