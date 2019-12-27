Another group has approached Defiance County commissioners about using AuGlaize Village for an event.
Kim and Jake Tracey of the group Compass Standard met with commissioners during their Thursday meeting to discuss a fundraiser at the county-owned facility on Krouse Road next year. They are planning a one-day musical festival — possibly on Sept. 12 — to benefit a local veterans organization.
“They asked about a lease for one day,” explained Commissioner Gary Plotts.
He said commissioners would be “more than happy” to do that with any group, “just as long as you have insurance and not hold the county liable in case something happens.”
Compass Standard, he indicated, would have its own stage and power generation to put on such a show, as well as portable restrooms.
The discussion represents commissioners’ present approach to allowing the AuGlaize Village grounds to be used for a variety of events.
Previously, events were arranged through the Defiance County Historical Society which for years has maintained and operated the grounds with its own volunteers and — at least in part — its own equipment. Commissioners have made monetary contributions to that effort on an annual basis.
But in recent months, commissioners and the historical society’s board have been at loggerheads about a proposed lease. Commissioners have asked for a lease to supplant a 1975 agreement they say is outdated, while the historical board has no interest in a new lease, instead wanting a more steady financial contribution from commissioners or at least a chance to place a related property tax levy before county voters.
Last week, commissioners also discussed the possibility of a specific event lease with the Underground Paranormal Network to hold its “Whispers of the Past” on May 1-2. Commissioners gave the verbal okay for that event, but will sign a lease later.
In lieu of a new agreement with the historical society, Plotts reiterated that commissioners are open to allowing use of AuGlaize Village for other events. Interested groups would “have to sign a little contract and hold us harmless, and have to have their own security if they choose to have security.”
Commissioner Ryan Mack also informed his colleagues that a shooting club (Cowboy Action) wants to continue utilizing AuGlaize Village. The group wants to sign a lease with commissioners, he indicated, to keep its activities there.
He noted that a “black powder” and “rifle” club also has utilized the grounds.
Commissioners have not rejected a new lease agreement with the historical society, and have pledged to hold a future meeting with its members and the county prosecutor’s office — commissioners’ statutory legal counsel — to discuss the issue. However, Plotts said that, due to schedules, that meeting will not be held until at least January.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Defiance resident Ron Posey to discuss the possibility of assisting veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.
Specifically, Posey mentioned the possibility of a local organization training dogs for this purpose.
Commissioner Ryan Mack — a U.S. Army combat veteran injured in Afghanistan — said he would look into this matter because “commissioners feel this is a serious issue that needs addressed.”
