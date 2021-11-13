Thanksgiving is the time of year when Americans pause to give thanks for the many blessings they’ve received over the past 12 months.
Christians in the Defiance six-county area, and those traveling to Defiance for the holiday, will have an opportunity to give thanks and worship together as a community before the Thursday holiday.
On Nov. 24, St. Paul Lutheran, St. John Catholic, St. Mary Catholic and First Presbyterian churches will host the 11th annual Thanksgiving Community Worship Service at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran, located at 671 Clinton St.
“This service began with the downtown churches coming together to bring the community together,” stated Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran. “There will be worship, there will be the annual giving away of the bread and there will be fellowship ... it’s really a great opportunity to gather and to give thanks.”
Brobston, and everyone involved in the service, understands that coming together to worship is special and important, especially following the cancellation of last year’s service.
“How amazing this is going to be, to bring people back together on Thanksgiving Eve,” said Brobston. “We want people to know the service will be live streamed on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, if folks feel more safe watching, but everyone is invited to join us in celebration together.
“One of the factors that pushed our decision to do this, was reading articles from doctors and scientists from coast-to-coast who have concluded, we’ve been waiting for the new normal, well here we are,” added Brobston. “How long do we want to stay not doing what we do? To me, it’s about finding ways to do what we do.”
Seeing the community gather to worship together over the years has been satisfying to Brobston.
“We eat together, we work together, we play together, we even take vacations together, but on Sundays we go to different churches,” continued Brobston. “I think we’re finding out that we have a lot more in common than we know, and that we all stand in the shadow of the cross. We may use different language, but the message of God’s love is common throughout our churches. It’s great to come together to celebrate that.”
Jeff Mayer, a deacon at St. Mary, reiterated the importance of bringing the community together to give thanks.
“I am looking forward to seeing our community gather together once again and be a part of this special service,” said Mayer. “Having the opportunity to gather together, after not being able to, is important. For me, personally, I missed the service two years ago, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it once again.
“It truly is a great time of year for Christians to come together and celebrate our blessings,” added Mayer. “My family and I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for, and we really enjoy coming together with the other churches to celebrate those blessings.”
Although communion won’t be served at the Nov. 24 service, one of the highlights does include bread, which is baked by Pete Lundberg of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and distributed to all in attendance.
“If you look at the Greek word that we use for communion, ‘Eucharist,’ the Greek meaning is Thanksgiving,” said Brobston. “Although we don’t celebrate communion at this service, we do give out loaves of bread to every family that attends. Pete Lundberg has baked the bread for every one of these services, and we give it out for people to share with their families for Thanksgiving.
“It’s our hope that when families and friends gather on that Thursday, they will break that bread and remember what scripture says ... that there’s one world, one faith and one baptism,” continued Brobston. “Like I said earlier, the Thanksgiving service is a way for our community to come together and share in worship before they gather together on Thanksgiving Day and give thanks for all their blessings.”
