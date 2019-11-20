Thanksgiving is the time of year when Americans pause to give thanks for the many blessings they’ve received over the past 12 months.
Christians in the Defiance six-county area, and those traveling to Defiance for the holiday, will have an opportunity to give thanks and worship together as a community before the Thursday holiday.
On Nov. 27, St. Paul Lutheran, St. John Catholic, St. Mary Catholic and St. Paul’s United Methodist churches will host the 10th annual Thanksgiving Community Worship Service at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran, located at 671 Clinton St.
“This service began with the downtown churches coming together to bring the community together,” stated Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran. “There will be worship, there will be the annual giving away of the bread and there will be fellowship afterward ... it’s really a great opportunity to gather and to give thanks.
“Another part that’s unique this year is that for many, this will be one of the last times they will have to ‘make the journey out and around’ to get downtown, because the bridge will be open soon after this service,” continued Brobston. “Much like our travels, our faith is a journey, one that takes us through the highs and lows of life. “
Brobston, and everyone involved from the four churches who will be a part of the service, understands that coming together to worship is special and important, especially in today’s divisive world.
“The community has really embraced this service, and we’ve seen it grow over the years ... it truly has become the fall, multi-church pendulum swing to the spring, multi-church pendulum swing that is the Good Friday service at St. Paul’s United Methodist, and the outdoor Stations of the Cross,” said Brobston. “It’s in these opportunities we truly can come together.
“We eat together, we work together, we play together, we even take vacations together, but on Sundays we go to different churches,” continued Brobston. “I think we’re finding out that we have a lot more in common than we know, and that we all stand in the shadow of the cross. We may use different language, but the message of God’s love is common throughout our churches. It’s great to come together to celebrate that.”
Jeff Mayer, a deacon at St. Mary Catholic Church, reiterated the importance of bringing the community together to give thanks at this service.
“My family and I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for, and we really enjoy coming together with the other churches to celebrate that,” said Mayer. “I was unable to attend last year, I really missed it, so I am looking forward to seeing our community gather together once again and being a part of this special service.
“It truly is a great time of year for Christians to come together and celebrate our blessings,” added Mayer.
Although communion won’t be served at the Nov. 27 service, one of the highlights does include bread, which is baked by Pete Lundberg of St. Paul’s UMC, and distributed to all in attendance.
“If you look at the Greek word that we use for communion, ‘Eucharist,’ the Greek meaning is Thanksgiving,” said Brobston. “Although we don’t celebrate communion at this service, we do give out loaves of bread to every family that attends. Pete Lundberg has baked the bread for every one of these services, and we give it out for people to share with their families for Thanksgiving.
“It’s our hope that when families and friends gather on Thursday, they will break that bread and remember what scripture says ... that there’s one world, one faith and one baptism,” continued Brobston. “Like I said earlier, the Thanksgiving service is a way for our community to come together and share in worship before they gather together on Thanksgiving Day and give thanks for all their blessings.”
