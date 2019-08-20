HICKSVILLE — A number of local residents spoke to the Hicksville Village Council Monday night regarding sidewalk repairs in town and offered their opinions about the best way to go about doing them.
At the last regular meeting, council spoke of three separate ideas for sidewalk repair. They included either having homeowners repair their own walks or be billed if unwilling or unable to do so; placing an additional $3 on the water bill to be used for sidewalks; or dividing the village into quadrants and having all homeowners in each quadrant pay a certain amount of money for the repair work done to each sidewalk.
While no supporters of the third option were present at Monday’s council meeting, supporters of the first two voiced their opinions.
At present, village residents are asked to pay for their sidewalk repairs or be billed. Councilman Shelia Baker apologized for what she considered council’s failure to enforce that ruling in recent years.
Supporters of the existing ordinance believed no one else should have to pay for anyone’s walks except their own. “It’s the responsibility of the person who owns the house to take care of the walk.”
The $3 addition to the water bill also had supporters such as Robert Fisher, who claimed the proposal would result in nice looking uniform work. Once the walks were completed, council believed the additional $3 could be put into a fund to add more sidewalks, which Baker admitted could take years and which some proponents of the existing ordinance thought was unneeded.
Haver Drive, which has no sidewalks but a number of deep ditches on both sides of the street, was brought up during the discussion. A resident said that if a car were to come at her as she walked down the side of the street, her choices were either to get struck by the vehicle or to fall into a ditch (the latter of which, she said, she has done).
Councilman Ron Beverly, a self-admitted proponent of Hicksville’s improved sidewalks, believed that although most local property owners have their own sidewalks, they are meant for public use. “Sidewalks,” he said, “are for everybody.”
At present, the fate of Hicksville’s sidewalk ordinance remains undecided.
In other business, council:
• accepted a resolution authorizing the execution of a community reinvestment agreement area with Jim Schmidt LLC. This will be for a seven-year, 75 percent tax abatement on the improvements of the new project
• passed resolutions assessing delinquent utility bills and weed cutting/mowing bills.
• approved amending the annual appropriations ordinance.
• approved a resolution accepting amounts and rates as set by the budget commission.
• held the first reading of a resolution rehiring Troy Essex as village solicitor.
• heard village administrator Kent Miller has applied for a $130,000 OPWC grant for a $271,000 West High Street water line replacement project.
• heard construction on a Chicago Avenue/West High Street storm sewer project has to start by October 2020.
• learned the zoning board has approved an application for a conditional use permit. The application, submitted by Kevin and Vera Hunt, was a request to run a bed and breakfast in the village.
