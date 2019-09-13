Three awards recognizing outstanding leadership and service to the Defiance community were presented Thursday during the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award, given to an individual who has exhibited exceptional leadership and dedicated their time and talents to the betterment of the community, was presented to Jerry Hayes, executive director of the Defiance County Economic Development Office. Bill and Priscilla Pixler were honored with the Quality of Life Award, while Rita Kissner was recognized with the Good Citizenship Award.
“The man that this leadership award is named after was a special person to our family, so this is a very personal moment for me,” Hayes said. “Mike (Schultz) was a very motivated person, he had high faith, he loved his family, he loved his job and he loved this community — and I feel the same way about it. I don’t really work for awards, but this one means a lot.”
Hayes earned an MBA from the University of Dayton in 1974. During his six years in the Ohio National Guard, he served Ohio at the Xenia tornado disaster in 1974 and the northeast Ohio truckers strike in 1976. He was discharged as a staff sergeant, having been a top graduate in his Advanced Individual Training Class.
His career in economic development began when he took a single-semester sabbatical to learn about economic development practices and incentives with a local practitioner (and the award’s namesake) Michael Schultz.
In his career, he has worked in commercial banking, co-owned a small business and taught college business administration.
He has been the recipient of the 2012 CSX Regional Development Partnershipping Award, the 2013 Governor’s Commendation for Project Shoemaker and the 2016 Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development (NORED) Flame Award.
He is the current treasurer and a past president of NORED, and a member of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Advisory Council, the Council of Development Finance Agencies and the Defiance Rotary Club. Hayes is also a past member of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees, having served there for seven years, and was a co-sponsor of the 2003 city of Defiance strategic plan.
Hayes and his wife, Lea Ann, have four children, Steve, Stacy, Nikole and Amanda, five grandchildren with a sixth on the way, and two great-grandchildren.
The Pixlers both serve as Court-appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) with Northwest Ohio CASA, and act as directors of the annual Take Me to the Rivers Jazz Festival in Defiance.
“There is no couple or individual in this community that I personally know that is more deserving of this award,” said Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey Strausbaugh before presenting the award.
Bill holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and sociology from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in administration/supervision counseling from the University of Toledo. Priscilla earned her bachelor’s degree from Marietta College before moving on to earn her master’s degree and a doctoral degree in administration of education from the University of Toledo.
Bill is a member of the Defiance Moose Family Center Lodge, and a current representative for WBGU Public TV. Priscilla has tutored at Defiance Middle School for five years, helping students achieve their educational goals.
“We have never really sat still very well,” Bill said. “That didn’t work out real well for us in school, but as you get older it’s kind of a virtue, I think, because it keeps you going.”
The couple resides in Ottawa Hills. Their family consists of son Nelson, daughter-in-law Kate, and two grandchildren, Noah and Payton.
“There are so many wonderful people in this community that give so much time that quite honestly, we’re really humbled,” Priscilla said.
Kissner graduated from Elyria High School then Ohio University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1967. She and her late husband, John, moved to Defiance in 1969 and raised three children: Kathy, JoEllen and John. She has five grandchildren.
Kissner taught home economics at Tinora High School for eight years. In 1976, she was elected to the Defiance City Council. She became city auditor in 1980 and city finance director in 1986. In 1992, she was elected mayor, a position she held until January 2000. She is a past member of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, the Family and Children First Council and the Defiance Rotary Club. She is also a past board member of the Defiance Area Foundation.
Kissner has been a member of the Defiance College Board of Trustees since 2001, serving as board chair for the 2010-2012 academic years. She is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance 2100, the State Bank Financial Services Board and founder of the Defiance County Women’s Giving Circle. She was the recipient of the 1999 Outstanding Graduate Award from Elyria Catholic High School, the 1997 Defiance College Athena Award, and in May 2000 received an honorary degree from Defiance College.
“I’m asking you for one thing tonight, and that is to find your passion, find a mentor, and go for it,” Kissner said after accepting her award. “I would always ask you to put your family first, your God right up there with them, your job, but also find something to do in the community, because this is really a great place to live, so let’s enjoy it together.”
The banquet, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, also served as the Chamber’s annual business meeting. Chamber board treasurer Kelly Rashley reported that the Chamber’s current assets have increased 3.6% over last year, to $198,801. Assets without restrictions have increased by 2%, to $196,879.
Revenue increased 2.4% percent over last year to $174,469, primarily due to sponsorship and advertising, Rashley said. Meanwhile, expenses decreased by 1.2% to $146,014.
“Preliminary info for 2019 is that we are very much in alignment with our budget, and the year-end statement should be favorable as well,” Rashley said.
Board officers for 2020 also were introduced, including board chair Chris Switzer, vice chair Steven Furnas, treasurer Kelly Rashley, secretary Bill Sholl and past chair Melanie Rittenour. Nominees to the 2020 board of directors were Ryan Mack, Brittney Miller and Dan Herko. Retiring board member Andrew Weisgerber, who served from 2014 to 2019, also was recognized.
Receiving the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship were Alex Naton (Defiance High School) and Alexis Hagerman (Ayersville High School).
Additionally, numerous area companies were recognized for their years in business. Recognized for five years in business were Advanced Concrete Solutions, Activate Healthcare, March 4th Design and WiltonKeck Recycling. Recognized for 10 years in business were Automotive Solutions and Service LLC, Brunswick Eye and Contact Lens Center, GlennPark of Defiance, Holy Cross Catholic School, Estle Chevrolet and Realty Five of Defiance/Scott Williams. Recognized for 15 years in business were Buffalo Wild Wings, Close to Home Childcare Center and Preschool, Dairy Queen, Defiance Premier Networking Group, DDC Rehab Inc., Howard Hanna-David Browning, Mercy Health Defiance, Ohio Lift Maintenance Inc. and Sylvan Learning. Recognized for 20 years in business were Butler Real Estate/Gary Butler, H.E. Rudy Trucking Ltd., Higbea Embroidery and Logan Industrial Solutions LLC. Recognized for 25 years in business were Bob Evans, Citizens Wealth Management Group and DeTray Investment Group. Recognized for 30 years in business were B&H Alignment and Deluxe Cleaners. Recognized for 35 years in business was Fun Factory. Recognized for 40 years in business were Coldwell Banker-Sigg Realty Inc./Bill Sigg, the Defiance Area Foundation, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio Inc., Re/Max Realty of Defiance Inc./Susan Hale, Rod Brown Photography and Tim Cor Inc. Recognized for 45 years in business were the Defiance Optimist Club, Morris Floor Covering and Zeller Scratch and Dent. Recognized for 50 years in business were Brookview Healthcare Center; ServiceMaster by McCann; Shultz, Huber and Associates Inc. and Werlor Waste Control. Recognized for 55 years in business were City Beverage, Defiance Hearing Aid Center, Defiance Moose Family Center and Jacob’s Meats. Recognized for 60 years in business was R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc. Recognized for 65 years in business were Kahle Design and Build and Richland Roofing. Recognized for 70 years in business was the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Bud’s Restaurant was commended for 80 years in business, while the Better Business Bureau and Kircher’s Flowers met the 100-year mark. The Ohio Gas Company was recognized for 105 years in business, and the Defiance Public Library for 115 years serving the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.