ARCHBOLD — On Oct. 19, Sauder Village guests can learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Health and safety professionals from throughout the region will gather at Sauder Village for the annual Community Health Day featuring informational displays, health screenings, door prizes and more. Oct. 19 is also Fulton County Appreciation Day — with free admission for all residents of Fulton County.
The 2019 Community Health/Fulton County Day is being sponsored by the Fulton County Health Center. Representatives from the following departments at Fulton County Health Center will be on hand to share information throughout the day: diabetes education, endoscopy, behavioral health, obstetrics, oncology, radiology, sleep lab, pharmacy and wound care. Hospital representatives also have many free screenings planned throughout the day.
While visiting the historic village, guests also will be able to explore a variety of fire and rescue vehicles, learn about train safety, and drug/alcohol/gambling addictions. Local agencies will share information about college programs, adult/child services, home health care, trauma services, health/safety equipment and mental health services. Free child fingerprinting will be offered by local law enforcement and many organizations will offer special prizes throughout the day.
The many local agencies helping to make this event possible are Fulton County Health Center, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, Fulton County Health Department and Fulton County Fireman’s Association/EMS, police departments and sheriff’s office. Other local partners include Fairlawn Retirement Community, Operation Lifesaver, National Youth Advocate Program and Bath Fitter. Fulton County Job & Family Services, Hands of Grace, Northwest State Community College, University of Toledo Medical Center, and Four County ADAMhs Board also will participate in Community Health Day.
Oct. 19 is Fulton County Appreciation Day. As a non-profit organization, Sauder Village understands the importance of giving back to the community. Free admission is being offered to all Fulton County residents on this special day thanks to event sponsor, Fulton County Health Center. The county days events have been a great way to encourage people in local communities to visit and see all the changes that have taken place over the years. All Fulton County residents are invited to attend this special event for free. Fulton County residents should be prepared to present a driver’s license or other form of identification to verify county residency.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. Historic Sauder Village fall hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the village for an entire year. Senior, military and AAA discounts are also available. A Sunday special is available with $11 admission for adults and free admission for all children 16 and under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.