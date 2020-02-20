• Defiance County

Garden plots:

There will be meetings held April 7 at the Defiance County East building garage, located behind Mercy Defiance Hospital (follow signs) to discuss and sign up for community garden plots.

Meetings will be from 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. April 7.

Available plots are $5 per 8x12 foot plot with water available onsite.For more information call Mary Brubaker at 419-310-8648; Jean Bremer at 419-758-3283; or the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-783-4771.

