• Defiance County
Garden plots:
There will be meetings held April 7 at the Defiance County East building garage, located behind Mercy Defiance Hospital (follow signs) to discuss and sign up for community garden plots.
Meetings will be from 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. April 7.
Available plots are $5 per 8x12 foot plot with water available onsite.For more information call Mary Brubaker at 419-310-8648; Jean Bremer at 419-758-3283; or the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-783-4771.
