• Fulton County

Christmas dinner:

Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary Club invite the community to the annual Christmas dinner held at the Fulton County Senior Center Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This meal invitation is open to all ages in the community.

If homebound seniors need a meal delivered to them, contact the senior center at 419-337-9299 and request a delivery form for the Christmas meal. A freewill offering will be accepted for the Fulton County community dinner.

