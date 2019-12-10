• Fulton County
Christmas dinner:
Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary Club invite the community to the annual Christmas dinner held at the Fulton County Senior Center Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This meal invitation is open to all ages in the community.
If homebound seniors need a meal delivered to them, contact the senior center at 419-337-9299 and request a delivery form for the Christmas meal. A freewill offering will be accepted for the Fulton County community dinner.
