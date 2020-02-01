• Paulding County
Child screenings:
Free community child screenings for children ages birth-5 years old in the Wayne Trace Local School District will be held March 4 at St. James Lutheran Church, 500 W. Townline Road, Payne from noon-5 p.m.; and March 5 at Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill, from noon-5 p.m. Screenings include development, hearing, speech and vision. Appoints are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. To register, or for more information, call 419-587-3414, ext. 309, or send an email to anoggle@wbesc.org.
