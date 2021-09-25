• Defiance County

Community breakfast:

Ayersville United Methodist Church, Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host the return of its community breakfast Oct. 2 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The breakfast will be held the first Saturday of each month, and freewill donations are appreciated. For more information, call 419-395-1742.

