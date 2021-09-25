• Defiance County
Community breakfast:
Ayersville United Methodist Church, Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host the return of its community breakfast Oct. 2 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The breakfast will be held the first Saturday of each month, and freewill donations are appreciated. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.