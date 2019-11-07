• Putnam County
Communications program:
A program on effective communication strategies for caregivers will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ottawa Public Library. Join Linda Pollitz of the Alzheimer's Association and learn communication is more than just talking and listening, it is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice and body language. Explore how communication changes at each stage of Alzheimer’s. Get tips for the holidays as well. Register by calling helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or online alz.org/CRF.
