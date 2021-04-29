• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5 at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: Orange juice, garbanzo beans, black beans, canned potatoes, canned peas, potato flakes, egg noodles, walnut pieces, raisins, apples, blueberries and whole chickens.

