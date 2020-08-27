Commodities offered:

Commodities will be offered Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at NOCAC, 1939 E. Second St. This will be drive-up service. Items to be distributed include: cherry apple juice, apple juice, grape juice, orange juice, canned chicken, canned spaghetti sauce, applesauce, canned peaches, canned pears, tomato soup, vegetable soup, beef stew pouches, spaghetti noodles, crackers, potato flakes, fruit and nut mix, walnuts, raisins, white rice, 2% milk, butter, shredded mozzarella, fresh apples, fresh oranges, orange juice singles, frozen eggs, chicken breast patties, whole chicken and chicken leg quarters.

