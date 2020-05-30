• Defiance County
Commodities available:
Commodities will be available June 3 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. The Toledo Food Bank and National Guard will be on hand to hand out an extra food box to each family. The regular distribution will include grapefruit juice, cherry apple juice, orange juice, canned pork, canned garbanzo beans, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, cream of mushroom, canned peaches, raisins, dried split peas, spaghetti noodles, white rice, apples, grapefruit, potatoes, chicken fajita strips, chicken breast fillets and fish sticks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.