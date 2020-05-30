• Defiance County

Commodities available:

Commodities will be available June 3 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. The Toledo Food Bank and National Guard will be on hand to hand out an extra food box to each family. The regular distribution will include grapefruit juice, cherry apple juice, orange juice, canned pork, canned garbanzo beans, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, cream of mushroom, canned peaches, raisins, dried split peas, spaghetti noodles, white rice, apples, grapefruit, potatoes, chicken fajita strips, chicken breast fillets and fish sticks.

