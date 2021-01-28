• Defiance County

Commodities:

February commodities will be available Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. This will be a drive-up service, so participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Commodities include: orange juice, cran-apple juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned garbanzo beans, canned black beans, beef chili no beans, canned peaches, canned mixed fruit, canned corn, canned green beans, cornflakes, peanut butter, pistachios, fruit and nut mix, dried plums, raisins, instant mashed potatoes, powdered milk, fresh eggs, butter, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh apples, frozen orange juice, frozen eggs, frozen turkey breast and frozen chicken leg quarters.

