• Defiance County
Commodities:
February commodities will be available Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. This will be a drive-up service, so participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Commodities include: orange juice, cran-apple juice, canned spaghetti sauce, canned garbanzo beans, canned black beans, beef chili no beans, canned peaches, canned mixed fruit, canned corn, canned green beans, cornflakes, peanut butter, pistachios, fruit and nut mix, dried plums, raisins, instant mashed potatoes, powdered milk, fresh eggs, butter, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh apples, frozen orange juice, frozen eggs, frozen turkey breast and frozen chicken leg quarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.