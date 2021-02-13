• Defiance County
Committee meeting:
The building and lands committee of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Tuesday at 11 a.m. via the following Zoom meeting URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84563921643.
The committee will discuss the fire panel and fire alarms at the Defiance building, and the possible addition of an awning. An executive session is scheduled for the purpose of discussing property acquisition and sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.