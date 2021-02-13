• Defiance County

Committee meeting:

The building and lands committee of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Tuesday at 11 a.m. via the following Zoom meeting URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84563921643.

The committee will discuss the fire panel and fire alarms at the Defiance building, and the possible addition of an awning. An executive session is scheduled for the purpose of discussing property acquisition and sale.

