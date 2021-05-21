If everything goes as planned, Defiance County's first major solar field will be up and running in 2023.
At least that was the plan explained by representatives of the firm Candela Renewables to county commissioners during the latter's Thursday meeting. Later, company officials stopped by The Crescent-News to answer a number of questions about solar projects (see related story).
The company is planning to construct a solar field just east of Mark Center on approximately 700 acres that is being leased from landowners.
A proposal is before the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) with an online virtual public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Those wishing to provide testimony will need to pre-register by calling the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio at 1-800-676-7826.
Tuesday's hearing also can be viewed live via YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio, or listened to electronically via Webex by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code 129 411 4676.
An evidentiary hearing will follow in June, according to Jenny Nicolas, Candela's senior associate for development.
"If all goes well," she said, the company will receive approval from the state siting board in September.
Another year or so would be needed thereafter for design and related work before construction would start at the end of 2022. Under that plan, the facility would begin operation in 2023, she indicated.
Some opposition has surfaced in recent days, according to Nicolas.
She told commissioners that three "comments" have been received voicing concerns. Nicolas said the company has reached out to each person.
Asked by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky about the nature of the concern, Nicolas said the opponent "doesn't want to look at them (solar panels)."
She told commissioners that concerns like that are "typical" for such a project.
Following Candela's brief project update, company representatives and commissioners met in executive session to discuss economic development. This likely concerned a possible tax abatement that commissioners could grant the company on its investment.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Amy Francis, director of Defiance County Senior Services, for her monthly update.
She spoke generally about tentative plans to reopen the county's senior centers in Defiance and Hicksville, perhaps in mid-June. However, she could not provide a specific date as she is awaiting more direction form the Area Office on Aging.
Francis expects to know more after June 2 when many of the state's health orders will be lifted.
"So, I feel like I walk around with a big question mark all the time because I don't know what's coming," she said.
Commissioner Ryan Mack responded that "when you have rules that you understand and feel capable of following at the senior center, then you let us know what the plan is ... ."
Francis also explained that senior services provided about 300 meals per day to senior citizens in April.
