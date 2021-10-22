Small tweaks to county wastewater rules were discussed by Defiance County commissioners Thursday in the run-up to a public hearing next week concerning the possibility of increased sewer rates.
Consultant Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group presented commissioners with a few changes during their Thursday meeting.
Although there are few adjustments to the rules and regulations for county-operated sewer systems, Maag noted that the most significant change is a requirement that some larger users install flow meters. This will allow commissioners to better monitor larger flows into the county's several wastewater plants and systems.
Institutions such as churches, hospitals and schools also will be charged $4.92 for an additional 150 gallons of wastewater generated per day.
As for possible sewer rate increases for users on the county-owned wastewater facilities, these were proposed earlier this year. Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing on these proposals at 1 p.m. during their Thursday meeting next week.
While the rule changes may be adopted, commissioners indicated during an interview Thursday that the sewer rate proposals may be further studied following next week's hearing.
Earlier, commissioners met with Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis for her monthly update.
She reported that 5,769 meals were provided in September while attendance at the Defiance Senior Center has been averaging 39 per day with 60 on one day.
Attendance at the Hicksville Senior Center remains "sluggish," according to Francis, but the facility is only open two days per week.
She also informed commissioners that senior services is working on alternative options for a home-delivered vehicle as receiving a new one may take several months. Employing enough transportation service drivers also remains a challenge, she indicated
A Thanksgiving dinner is planned this year (on Nov. 18), but this event will not be as large as in the past, according to Francis. The senior center is taking reservations, she said.
Too, Francis reported that the Defiance Senior Center's generator was damaged by a thunderstorm on Oct. 8. Quotes are being sought for its repair or replacement.
And she reported that the senior center will host "Coffee With a Cop" on Thursday.
In other matter Thursday, commissioners met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his monthly update.
He noted that heating systems in county buildings are ready for the change in seasons while new LED lights have been installed at the county EMA building and landscaping stone has replaced mulch at the Defiance County East office building.
