Defiance County's senior services agency served nearly 70,000 meals last year and provided transportation that totaled more than 38,000 miles.
Director Amy Francis provided these figures and other information to Defiance County commissioners during her monthly update at commissioners' Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also hosted a session with representatives of Lit Communities to discuss the company's planned internet connectivity study for Defiance County (see related story).
For the year, Francis reported that senior services provided 69,923 meals to Defiance County senior citizens in 2021 while 38,409 miles were driven to transport seniors. The December figures were 5,496 meals and 1,700 miles for trips.
Finding enough transportation drivers continues to be an issue, but Francis reported that six persons were interviewed Thursday about those positions with more to follow next week.
"Hopefully, things are going to start turning around soon," she said.
Meanwhile, senior services is attempting to acquire wheelchair van with an $88,000 grant, but finding one remains challenging, she indicated, and could take some time.
Speaking of vehicles, Francis said her agency has seven vehicles for home-delivered meals while a couple "have some pretty big miles on them." She is looking for an additional vehicle and is seeking estimates from auto dealers.
Another challenge is bringing people back to the Hicksville Senior Center, Francis indicated. Attendance there is down.
"The Hicksville center is continuing to try to reinvent themselves to try to figure out how to get people into the center on Monday and Thursday," explained Francis, noting that officials are looking at "really creative things there."
"We're always looking at more days, different days, that kind of thing," said Francis.
However, she noted that the coronavirus situation continues to keep people away. The same issue has been occurring at the Defiance senior center, Francis related, as attendance has slipped there as well.
"We're even seeing less people in the center at the Defiance office right now because of all the illnesses that are going along," said Francis.
On a more cheerful note, Francis said that a Hicksville seventh grade group recently visited the Hicksville center — while wearing masks — and appeared to have enjoyed themselves.
"They came in and interacted with the seniors, and I guess that was just an awesome day for the students," said Francis. "The students were talking about it all the way back to their classroom and our seniors were also talking about it. So, it was a really neat opportunity that they were bridging generations there."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received an update from Connie Bostelman, director of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. She noted that collections totaled $5,775,716.29 from 2,545 cases in 2021. Tax intercepts accounted for $492,819.39 while lump sum collections totaled $63,704.87.
• hosted the county's fourth quarter 2021 investment advisory committee meeting.
