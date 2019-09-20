Defiance County commissioners received an update on senior services activities during their Thursday meeting.

Tina Hiler, senior services’ director, informed commissioners that her agency has provided 61,131 meals through August, along with 6,259 transports.

She stated that Medicare part D open enrollment begins on Oct. 15.

Hiler noted that a speaker will be on hand on Oct. 16 to educate seniors on Medicare basics, as well as to assist with Medicare part D enrollment.

A free box lunch, sponsored by AARP, will be available at the presentation.

In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Juvenile Judge Jeff Strausbaugh to discuss the installation of new flooring in the lobby of the Defiance County Records Center on Court Street.

