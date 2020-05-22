Defiance County commissioners received updates on senior services and approved a contract for a Hicksville project during their Thursday meeting.
Amy Francis and Robin Murray of senior services provided a monthly update.
Francis reported that 5,810 home-delivered meals and 108 transports were provided to Defiance County seniors in April. She stated that they began distributing weekly newsletters with the meals.
Based upon the recommendation of the village of Hicksville, Poggemeyer Design Group and Maumee Valley Planning Organization, commissioners awarded a contract for Hicksville's East Smith Street resurfacing project to (CDBG) Project to API Construction Corp., LaOtto, Ind. The cost is $124,447.12.
Commissioners were involved in the project because it involves community development block grants provided through the state.
In another matter, Brad Fritch and Jan Rethmel of the county's wastewater operations office provided a monthly update.
Fritch reported billing $59,086.74 and collecting $57,041.96 in April, with expenses of $64,859.4.
