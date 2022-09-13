The completion of two relocated roads just west of Defiance is nearing while several others are on their way.
Defiance County commissioners were updated on those projects while meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter at their regular Monday meeting.
He noted that cement stabilization work on Ashwood and Tittle roads — both intersect with County Road 424 west of Defiance — was completed last week by the project contractor, Ward Construction Co., Leipsic. The roads are built with a cement mixture that provides a cheaper alternative to road construction than a full road base build.
The surface will be topped off with a chip/seal process in which crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt.
The new roads run along the CSX Railroad, thus allowing two railroad crossings to be eliminated — one on each road. While the roads had intersected County Road 424 a ways apart, they will be very close to each other when the relocated roads are opened.
Both roads are quite short.
Cement stabilization has been completed on Buckskin Road north of Hicksville, but final asphalt surfacing remains, according to Schlatter. This is expected to be installed in two phases — an initial course and a final course — he explained.
Schlatter said the paving of the first course was scheduled by Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, to begin on Thursday, although this is weather dependent.
Work is also continuing on the Harding Road bridge over the Auglaize River, just south of the Defiance city limits. A new concrete deck was recently poured there, but is curing.
Schlatter informed commissioners that the contractor (Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon) is removing the forms on the bridge used to set the concrete while guardrail is supposed to be installed starting Friday, although he isn’t sure this timeline can be met at the current pace.
“They have a tentative date to start guardrail of Friday of this week, but we’ll see,” said Schlatter. “They got to (take) all the bottom forms off before they can start putting guardrail on.”
As for the bridge opening generally, he said, “It’s getting closer (to reopening), but we don’t know an actual date yet.”
Meanwhile, work is continuing on the widening and building up in two spots of Power Dam Road, south of Defiance. But no date for the reopening is known for this work either.
“... we don’t have a date, but they’re making progress,” he said.
Moving to other topics, Schlatter told commissioners that word has been received from the state that two projects will be funded in 2023 with Ohio Public Works Commission money. One is the widening of Scott Road, between Oho 2 and Cicero Road; the other is for a bridge replacement on Mansfield Road, between Painter and Highland Center roads.
Too, Schlatter updated commissioners on the county landfill on Canal Road which his office manages.
He reported that the facility took in 58,040 cubic yards of waste in August which is higher than the August 2021 total (51,810 cubic yards). Landfill sales totaled $501,470.12 in August this year compared to the August 2021 figure ($448,051.76).
Speaking on the entire year, Schlatter told commissioners that 2022 might be the second best on record as it is unlikely to top 2019 which was an extraordinary year for landfill usage.
So far this year, he said, the landfill has realized a profit of $750,000.
In another matter, commissioners received EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse’s quarterly report.
