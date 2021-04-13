Defiance County commissioners received an update on OSU Extension Office activities during their Monday meeting.
Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson provided the following highlights:
• 4-H online enrollment was recently completed with 550 enrolled, a figure similar to previous years.
• 4-H summer camp will be held as an overnight activity at Camp Palmer or as a day camp at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville. A final decision will be made in mid-May.
• the junior fair board is hosting a craft show fundraiser at the county fairgrounds on June 27. A horse show is planned at the same time while donuts, sausage sandwiches and shakes will be available. Proceeds from the event will be used to install gutters on the junior fair board office and to purchase sanitation supplies for the 2021 junior fair.
• due to COVID-19, the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP Ed) continues to conduct virtual programming with the partners of St. Paul’s United Methodist Food Pantry, Raven’s Care, Island Parkway Manor, Upton Apartments, Defiance City Schools, Defiance and Hicksville Head Start, and the summer food program.
• the ag educator held required trainings for farmers holding a pesticide license of a fertilizer certificate. Some 116 farmers hold such a license, which requires three hours of training every three years. A total of 185 farmers hold a fertilizer license requiring one hour of training every three years.
• during January, February and March, the OSU Extension Office received 125 calls, emails or personal visits seeking ag-related information.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• participated in a conference call with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown to receive an update on the implementation of the American Recovery Plan and future legislation affecting counties.
• received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update. He reported that the concrete deck was poured and the guardrail installed on a new bridge being built on Farmer-Mark Road, south of Ohio 18. Provisions are being made to allow local traffic to use it “cautiously” until final paving occurs.
