Defiance County commissioners received updates from OSU Extension Office officials and the county dog warden during their Thursday meeting.
The OSU Extension Office — located at Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road northwest of Defiance — is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with staff teleworking the remainder of the time.
Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office provided a number of updates, including the following highlights:
• 323 area farmers recertified their private pesticide and fertilizer applicators license by attending the required training provided by OSU Extension.
• Over 100 area farmers attended the 2020 farm outlook meeting to learn strategies and information about local and global production agriculture.
• Defiance farmers markets are in operation. The Defiance market is held from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. The Hicksville market is open from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 4-6 p.m. on Fridays.
• 2020 OSU Extension on-farm research projects include wheat fungicide and wheel traffic research study, sidedressing corn with liquid swine manure, interseeding cover crops into growing corn and soybeans, insecticide seed treatment effect on soybean production, non-ionic surfactant effect on soil quality and corn yield, and monitoring of the western bean cutworm.
• 76 educational sessions were presented for SNAP Ed with 1,121 participants.
• 105 youth from Defiance Middle School participated in the 4-H real money real world program.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Randy Vogel, the county's dog warden, for a quarterly update.
He reported that dog bites have been increasing this year, with many of them being "vicious." Vogel noted that 40 dog bites have been investigated this year.
Many of these have affected children, he stated.
He recommended that owners watch their dogs more closely around kids and small children. In addition, the higher temperatures can make dogs become irritated easier, he indicated.
