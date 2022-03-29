A new solar field is proposed in the Hicksville area.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer spoke about that project and others during her monthly update to county commissioners Monday.
Commissioners also learned of the latest developments on proposed safety improvements on U.S. 24 (see related story).
Willitzer reported that a preliminary hearing was held on the proposed solar project recently by Genex Power. The field is proposed near an electrical substation on Clemmer Road, just south of Hicksville.
She said approximately 1,000 acres may be needed while the company is reaching out to property owners.
On another front, Willitzer explained that she and others met with Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., (TKI), a Belgium-based company which is planning to build an agricultural fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park on the city’s southwest side.
She said company officials were “shocked at the depth” of local construction contractors in the area and has interviewed some of them.
Too, Willitzer informed commissioners that TKI officials were impressed by the “small-town feel” of Defiance and the “different amenities” available to people who live here.
Speaking about another business (Pioneer Rail Lines), Willitzer noted that the company’s short line railroad (between Woodburn, Ind. and Liberty Center) has been improved recently. Utilizing a large pubic grant, the company has been transforming what was once considered “one of the worst” railroads into one of the best, she indicated.
Additionally, Willitzer explained that her office has been helping former employees of Credit Adjustments — the business recently closed its new headquarters on Latchaw Drive in Defiance — find new jobs. Most have been hired into positions locally, she indicated, adding that “we had multiple businesses reach out” about hiring the employees.
A new speculation building planned on Defiance’s northside (Elliott Road) is on its way, Willitzer reminded commissioners, and has bright prospects.
“I think it’s only a matter of time before we get this filled,” she said.
Addressing an existing company — NEMCO, a food equipment manufacturer in Hicksville — Willitzer praised the firm following a tour there.
“It’s such a great reminder to do those tours to realize what kind of gems we have in our county,” she said.
Keeping on the county’s west end, Willitzer reported on developments with EnviroKure, a company building a new plant next to the large Hillandale Farms egg-laying operation just east of Hicksville.
She said an openhouse is expected in late July.
Later, commissioners met with Willitzer in executive session to discuss incentives for developing businesses.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• discussed the development of lots in Lake Christi Meadows Subdivision off Christy Road in Noble Township, north of Defiance. New home construction is being considered by a property owner on an area extended south and west of Lakeshore Drive, but he is exploring the sewer services needed there before proceeding.
The county’s assistant prosecutor, Russ Herman, was on hand to discuss related legal matters.
• met with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse and Andy Weisgerbger and Darcy McDonald of First Insurance Group to discuss renewal of the county’s CORSA insurance policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.