Defiance County commissioners were updated on county landfill and road matters during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the landfill on Canal Road, reported that sales at the facility totaled $428,661.79 from 51,617 cubic yards of waste in September, compared to $468,266.67 from 56,129 cubic yards of waste in September 2019.
He also told commissioners that the highway department is working on ditch relocation on Ridenour Road in preparation for a widening project next year, while a contractor would begin paving Harris Road today.
In another matter, commissioners received an update from the county prosecutor’s office on pending legal matters.
