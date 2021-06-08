Defiance County commissioners received an update on county landfill matters and other matters during their regular meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter Monday.
He reported landfill sales of $413,516.34 from 71,922 cubic yards of waste in May compared to sales of $527,413.63 from 79,984 cubic yards in May 2020.
Schlatter also noted that Defiance County’s roadside litter pickup has covered 121.9 miles of 743.25 roadside miles.
And he noted that the county highway department has been replacing culverts on Blanchard Road in preparation for road widening.
In another matter, the joint commissioners board of Defiance and Paulding counties met in Paulding County and approved annual ditch maintenance assessments for ditches maintained jointly in the two counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.