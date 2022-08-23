Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update on highway projects during county commissioners’ meeting Monday, including several that concern cement stabilization work.
They also discussed work at the former SK Hand Tool site (see below).
The first, he mentioned, is the project on Buckskin Road on the county’s west end starting at the Indiana line. The cement stabilization process — reforming the road with materials from old surfaces combined with a cement mixture — has begun there, he said, with three days needed to pulverize materials.
Five days thereafter will be needed, added Schlatter, to complete the process. However, with anticipated delay in receiving cement mixture, this might drag out for two weeks, he indicated.
Work on the road has been ongoing for some weeks as county highway crews have been completing preparatory work.
Schlatter said a week is usually given to let the materials harden. He isn’t sure how long after the process is finished that Gerken Paving, Inc., will provide the final asphalt surface.
From Buckskin Road, cement stabilization work will go to Ashwood and Tittle roads along Defiance County Road 424, west of Defiance.
These roads are being relocated to eliminate CSX Railroad crossings. The new paths for the short roads have been graded along the railroad track, and each will be built with cement stabilization.
Materials for this project are being stored at several locations by the county and will be taken to the work sites soon. He said the county has about a two-week window to get the material there before the road building process is expected to begin.
A third project that will use cement stabilization — building up Power Dam Road — is ongoing as well, but Schlatter said things are moving along slowly.
One project which originally had been scheduled to begin Sunday was the pouring for the new concrete deck on Harding Road, just south of the Defiance city limits. This has been pushed back to midnight Friday, according to Schlatter, working throughout the hours of darkness into Saturday morning.
“Unfortunately, pushing that back five days pushes the opening date back five days,” he told commissioners.
Schlatter said the new concrete deck will take “several weeks” to cure after it’s poured.
Moving to another subject, Commissioner David Kern noted that a contractor has been selected to remediate environmental “hot spots” at the former SK Hand Tool. Corp. site along Hopkins Street in Richland Township. These are areas identified to have environmental concerns, and will be removed before large amounts of concrete on the site are removed.
A potential concrete crushing process at the SK site has drawn concerns about dust and noise, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. Whether that will occur on the site or elsewhere has yet to be determined.
Schlatter said this concrete would be accepted at no charge at the county landfill as officials might use it for road building there after it’s crushed. The landfill has taken tons of concrete from a repair project on U.S. 24 between Defiance and U.S. 127, but the contractor has opted to take it elsewhere since.
According to Schlatter, the contractor was given the option of bringing as much concrete to the landfill as desired, but the county wanted the material piled. He said the contractor found a recipient that was willing to pile the concrete themselves.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance third-grade teacher Julie Houck who discussed a NASA webinar and a STEM grant she has received through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
• met with Julia Konieczny of Dinsmore to discuss revenue bonds for Mercy Health.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.