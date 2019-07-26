An official from First Energy updated Defiance County commissioners Thursday on a new transmission line and expansion project that will affect three northwest Ohio counties.
First Energy’s external affairs manager, Tim Suter, met with commissioners to begin their regular session in the morning.
During an interview Thursday afternoon, Suter explained that two lines will be expanded from 34.5 kV to 69 kV — one running east from his company’s substation on Defiance’s northside to the Holgate and Hamler area, the other running west from a location in Weston, a small community in western Wood County.
A new north-south line — running approximately seven miles — also will be constructed in Henry County connecting the two lines.
The lines will be attached to wooden poles, so it will be consistent with existing structures, Suter indicated.
He said the project will create redundancy in First Energy’s system and provide “a lot better control of electricity in those lines.”
The project is expected to be completed by 2023, according to Suter, with environmental planning just beginning. First Energy also must present a plan to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
“What we’re doing today is preparing the substations,” Suter said. “We’re putting new equipment in to accommodate the change.”
First Energy also must negotiate right-of-way purchases with affected landowners.
“The big thing right now,” he said, is getting out “to talk to individual property owners. A lot of the current easement is good. Some needs to be expanded to 65 feet, some may be 40 feet now. That whole stretch has to be negotiated with property owners. That takes a lot of time.”
Construction probably won’t begin until next year, Suter indicated.
Meanwhile, he informed commissioners that First Energy will rebuild five miles of line in the Wauseon area. And a state-required smart meter installation is on its way during the next three years.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with county dog warden Randy Vogel for his regular update.
