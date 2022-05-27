A number of downtown Defiance developments and a comprehensive community calendar were among topics discussed by Defiance's visitors bureau executive director during a meeting Defiance County commissioners Thursday.
Kirstie Mack updated commissioners on her office's activities, highlighting what otherwise was a light agenda for commissioners' regular Thursday session.
Mack noted a couple new developments on downtown Clinton Street.
Some details of one planned at the southwest corner of Clinton and Second streets — to the building at 300 Clinton — appeared in Thursday's Crescent-News.
Mack noted that this project — being undertaken by local businessman Bryan Keller, and likely taking more than a year to complete — will become much more visible on Wednesday when construction begins.
This will focus on the building exterior for several months, and thus require closing the sidewalk and some parking along the building. Interior work will follow as the building's main first floor is made ready for a restaurant — one has not yet been determined — while the upper two floors are turned into apartments.
"It's a very visible corner," said Mack, noting that the project will prompt "more conversation on what more can be done to assist some of these building owners in a smaller community."
But she observed that "historic tax credits" through the state won't be available to most building owners, so there's "very little" assistance "available right now." As such, Mack continued, the DDVB and others are are asking, "What can we do as community organizations as municipalities ... to provide some assistance for those building owners?"
On another downtown-related topic, Mack informed commissioners that a new liquor license has been received in Defiance's new downtown revitalization district, established recently with city council's approval.
This one will be connected to The Event Studio at 651, a new business at 651 Clinton St. which provides rental space for events.
The building was occupied by Rod Brown Photography for many years before his recent retirement. It was remodeled after being sold in February 2021 to Riverview Land Management, LLC.
In an effort to look for ways to promote Defiance's downtown, Mack explained that she and some city officials traveled to Tiffin recently to learn about that town's strategies.
One of them, she indicated, is a matching grant program that allows downtown building owners to tap into funds for facade improvements. She said more than $1 million has been invested in this manner during the past 6-7 years.
A grant program also is available for signs perpendicular to buildings in Tiffin's downtown, according to Mack. Such signs — eliminated some years ago in downtown Defiance — are now under consideration for downtown Defiance, she said.
Earlier, Mack explained the DDVB's effort to contract with Yodel Community Connections, Granville (near Columbus) to establish a comprehensive online community calendar. She Yodel would handle all listings for community organizations after being provided a list of them.
So far the DDVB has accumulated a list of 72 organizations, Mack told commissioners, but "we're not anywhere near done."
The cost is $680 for the initial setup and $425 monthly thereafter, according to Mack.
Moving to financial considerations, Mack told commissioners that a major DDVB funding source — city hotel/motel tax receipts — was "hit tremendously" by the coronavirus situation.
She said the funds are still "rebuilding," and asked if commissioners could increase their contribution to the DDVB. According to Mack, commissioners provide $5,000 per year to her agency.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky responded that the request is "something we can discuss."
In another matter, commissioners met with new Defiance County Development Disabilities/Good Samaritan School Superintendent Heidi Hull and Deb Guilford, former interim superintendent.
Hull was introduced as the new superintendent.
