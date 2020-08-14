Defiance County commissioners were updated on the activities of the county’s board of developmental disabilities (DD) during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners were provided with a report from Tim Bower, DD superintendent.
He noted that school will begin on Aug. 24 with 54 students enrolled. The opening date was postponed from Aug. 19 to allow staff “to prepare their classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Face-to-face instruction will be provided on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while remote learning will occur on Wednesday, according to Bower.
The DD board is still looking to hire one or two bus drivers for the new school year, he noted.
Other highlights of Bower’s report:
• the agency launched a new heart logo Monday. Bower stated that “all of the staff of the agency have a heart in helping individuals with developmental disabilities in all aspects of their lives from birth to death as they continue to serve over 200 individuals in Defiance County. The design in the heart and the leaves on top of the heart show the lifespan of the individuals with developmental disabilities as we grow with them over their lifespan of their lives. The tag line at the bottom ‘Learn Grow Live’ is what we do each and every day for our individuals in Defiance County.”
• during the summer, the service and support administration department and early intervention department continued to provide remote services and supports to individuals. They ensured that the individuals’ and their families’ needs were met.
• the agency continued to help with providers (residential, adult day support and transportation) to ensure they had proper supplies to ensure the health and safety of the individuals served and the staff working with them. The agency was able to assist them by supplying PPE supplies for them like masks, gloves, disinfectant sprays and thermometers.
• the agency thanked community members and businesses for continued support of the individuals with developmental disabilities in Defiance County. Many things were donated for either the staff or individuals to ensure health and safety for them as the agency continues to provide services each day, Bower noted.
• In May, board members and Bower thanked the staff of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School by providing them with a Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and treats from local businesses. Board members and Bower were present at the agency for a drive-through appreciation for the staff.
• Bower said thank you to the direct support professionals “for all their hard work and countless hours providing services to our individuals with developmental disabilities in their residential homes or other locations in the community during this pandemic. All of our individuals with developmental disabilities have remained healthy and safe.”
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Tanya Brunner of the Defiance County Veterans Affairs Office, as well as veterans service board members Darcy Lehman, Pete Kennerk, Thom Kent and David Lulfs to review federal and state veterans service reports.
In 2019, 2,600 veterans in Defiance County received benefits with $20,509,898.28 in federal Veterans Affairs dollars spent within the county. This included $11,511,077 for compensation and pension, $988,909 in education and vocational rehabilitation/employment, $217,815 in insurance and indemnities, and $7,792,394.28 in medical care (not including pharmaceuticals).
Some $60,292.28 in local funds was spent to assist 592 veterans.
In addition to these funds, Operation K.A.V.I.C. (Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis) through Ravens Care was able to provide approximately $38,000 in assistance to veterans with expenses that did not qualify for local or federal funds. These funds are used for rent or living expenses, utility bills, medical and prescription costs, hearing aids, tools for work, dental expenses and vehicle repairs.
Many times Operation K.A.V.I.C. provides assistance to active duty, veterans, reservists and National Guard member, according to veterans officials.
For more information on Operation K.A.V.I.C., go to www.info.kellerloqisics.com/operation-kavic.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Michael Gaynor of GoRail to discuss the GoRail app and request support for a joint letter to the U.S. Congress and U.S. Surface Transportation Board requesting a balanced regulatory approach under the Staggars Act, which protects rail customers while allowing railroads to manage their assets and pricing. Commissioners agreed to sign onto this joint letter. The GoRail app allows local first responder organizations and dispatch centers to obtain additional information during an emergency event involving railroads. Commissioners plan to provide this information to local first responder organizations.
• held the 2019 audit exit conference.
