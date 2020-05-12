Defiance County commissioners received an update on the county landfill and other road-related matters during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the facility on Canal Road facility, reported landfill sales of 494,540 in April from 60,413 cubic yards of waste. This compares to sales of $459,296 in April 2019 from 55,792 cubic yards of waste.
He noted that the recycling program continues to be suspended until Werlor Waste Control begins accepting recyclables again at its facility. The Hicksville transfer station will remain closed in May.
Schlatter also reported that widening was completed on Blanchard and Bowman roads, while the contractor is widening Powers Road with plans to move to Banner School Road and then Buckskin Road.
Vegetation control will begin east of Evansport Road, while patching continues in Adams Township and county highway crews continue to complete work in advance of the widening and paving contractors.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) and Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group for the bid opening on Hicksville’s East Smith Street resurfacing project that will utilize community development block grant funds. The only bid was from API in the amount of $124,447.12, while the engineer’s estimate was $119,000. Commissioners took the bid under advisement.
• held a second public hearing on the community housing impact and preservation program with Liz Keel of MVPO. No one from the public attended. Commissioners approved the necessary documents to move forward with the application.
• met with Defiance County Public Safety Services Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse for a quarterly update.
