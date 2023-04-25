A lawsuit concerning a national agricultural issue was one of several matters discussed by a representative of a state office during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
And commissioners approved action placing a 911 countywide renewal levy on the ballot in November. The 1.4-mill, five-year levy will be sent to the Defiance County Board of Elections for placement before voters on Nov. 7.
According to the county auditor’s office, the levy would bring in $1,427,873 annually based on the county’s tax valuation of approximately $1.1 billion.
Also Monday, Kim Priestap — regional director for Northwest Ohio in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, commented on on a lawsuit concerning California Proposition 12.
The measure establishes regulations on livestock producers outside California whose products wind up in the Golden State, imposing its regulations upon them.
Priestap told commissioners that some of the regulations are “pretty onerous” and “expensive.”
“It could be a big hit to farmers,” she said later.
The National Pork Producers Council has filed a lawsuit (National Pork Producers Council, et al, v. Karen Ross, in her official capacity as secretary of the California Department of Food & Agriculture, et al) seeking to overturn Proposition 12 requirements.
According to Priestap, the law was upheld by the U.S. 9th District Court, but it is pending in the U.S. Supreme Court. She said a ruling is expected in June.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost has filed briefs in support of the pork producers, Priestap explained.
On another legal front, she informed commissioners that a second settlement in the OneOhio lawsuit is on its way, although she could not say how much local governments will be awarded.
This settlement is with distributors of opioids, such as Walgreens and Walmart. The first settlement was with opioid producers.
Additionally, Priestap told commissioners she has been discussing with police chiefs and county sheriffs the drug xylazine — used by veterinarians as a horse tranquilizer — as it has been showing up as a filler in fentanyl sold by drug traffickers.
She said the drug is highly addictive and is not responsive to narcan, the drug used by first responders to counteract opioid overdoses.
In other business Monday, commissioners discussed a regional guardianship board with Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
This concerns guardianship “as a last resort” for some people, with a focus on persons with DD and mental health issues.
The five-member board will cover Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties, including a DD board representative from each county.
Another item on Monday’s agenda was commissioners’ regular update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
In response to a question from the commissioners office, he said a paving contractor who will resurface asphalt in the county’s villages may add additional work at the sheriff’s office on Biede Avenue in Defiance. Sheriff Doug Engel has indicated that he would like to add, perhaps, 10 parking spaces.
Schlatter said he would take a look at the possibility as the paving contractor might not get started until June.
Concerning the county landfill that Schlatter manages, he noted that April has been a good month for receipts, but a record is not likely. The landfill recently has broken a number of monthly records concerning intake.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky asked if debris caused by recent storms (on the night of March 31/April 1) caused extra material to come to the landfill.
“A little bit,” answered Schlatter, but he said this is difficult to track.
