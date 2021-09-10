Defiance County commissioners toured the county's expanding children's home and also received a tax update during their Thursday meeting.
Media was excluded from the tour due to what county officials described as "security" reasons. The home is a secure facility because children who live there temporarily are often removed from troubled homes by court order.
Commissioners went into executive session to undertake the tour of the home on Evansport Road — not far from Evergreen Lane Office Complex — to view progress on expanding the home.
A foster family is living in the facility presently, but an expansion is underway to provide additional space for more children.
"I think it's coming along nicely," Commissioner Ryan Mack told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon. "It's going to be a great benefit once completed."
Commissioners aren't sure when the work will be done.
"There's still finishing up," said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, adding that "some hardware" amenities and painting is still needed.
In another matter, commissioners met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update.
She noted that the county's property tax delinquency is $10,992,213, with Rover Pipeline responsible for $10,235,589. Without that, the county's delinquency rate is 1.28%, she reported.
Rover, which installed large pipes through northwest Ohio to take natural gas from eastern Ohio and beyond to market, is contesting its Defiance County property tax burden.
"When those values came out they thought those values were too high, so they filed a complaint (with the Ohio Department Taxation) for the valuation and what they thought it should be," Myers told The Crescent-News. "So, they paid the amount of taxes that they thought it should be."
According to Myers, Rover lost its case with the department of taxation in Columbus, but has appealed the decision, which remains pending.
The county most recently billed Defiance County property owners for $59,243,591 covering approximately 27,000 land parcels. Taxes collected by the treasurer's office are distributed to those political subdivisions — such as schools and townships — which use them for operating revenue.
As for other delinquent property owners in Defiance County, they were sent letters giving them until Oct. 7 to pay their tax obligation. If they do no comply, their names will be published in the newspaper, Myers noted.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Anne Spence, a regional director of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. They discussed a variety of topics, including the pending OneOhio opioid settlement in which local governmental entities would receive funds as part of a comprehensive legal agreement with three companies concerning opioid-related claims. Other discussion topics included robocalls, human trafficking, law enforcement training and a new stolen gun database.
• received a quarterly update from Defiance County DD Board Superintendent Tim Bower. He reported that Good Samaritan School has 53 students, but with more than 30% of kids out sick, officials followed established protocol and moved to remote learning. Bower also noted the difficulty of finding transportation for adult clients and introduced Travis Hammer, Good Sam School's new principal.
