Defiance County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on proposals in a pair of townships that would restrict solar and wind projects in unincorporated areas.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 23 at the county's emergency management agency building at 22491 Mill St. in Brunersburg, just west of Defiance.
This will consider the decision of trustees in two Defiance County townships (Adams and Delaware) to restrict "economically significant" solar and wind projects in unincorporated areas.
This is allowed under provisions of Ohio Senate Bill 52 (SB 52) which became law in 2021 to give more local control in the establishment of solar and windfarms which require many acres, generally of farmland. In settings where these have become established or are developing, renewable energy companies sign long-term cash leases with property owners.
Under SB 52, county commissioners have authority to restrict such development in unincorporated areas, according to information provided by Defiance County commissioners. However, they sought township trustees' involvement because they have "zoning authority."
Commissioners noted that they extended the opportunity to trustees in the county's 12 townships to request restricted areas. Two of them (Adams and Delaware) did so while the remainder did not. Projects in the remaining 10 townships will be handled on a "case by case" basis, according to commissioners.
During the May 23 hearing, property owners in the proposed restricted areas will be permitted to provide written or oral (no more than three minutes) testimony.
Thereafter, commissioners will consider testimony before making a decision "within one week" at one of their regular meetings (either on Monday or Thursday).
This will be noted in a resolution, a measure that could be appealed through a petition to place the matter on the ballot. Petitioners would need to acquire signatures amounting to at least 8% of the total number of voters who participated in Ohio's last gubernatorial election (2022).
A simple majority of county voters would then decide any measure should it make the ballot.
Defiance County has three pending solar projects.
One is about to move forward in Mark Township while a second has been the subject of controversy and opposition in Delaware Township near Sherwood. The Ohio Power Siting Board had turned down the developer's application earlier this year, but granted a request by Lightsourcebp for a future rehearing.
The third pending project is along Ohio 49 between Hicksville and Antwerp on the west side of Defiance and Paulding counties.
