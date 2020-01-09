Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of Defiance County commissioners concerning the future of AuGlaize Village.
The village has been operated on Krouse Road for many years by the Defiance County Historical Society. The society donated the land to commissioners more than 40 years ago, but has been at odds with commissioners recently due to commissioners’ insistence that the organization sign a lease for the property’s use.
The historical society board has declined to sign a lease with commissioners, who have expressed interest in signing short-term leases for groups or organizations to use the AuGlaize Village property for their events.
Murray noted that “commissioners are concerned that there may be some misconceptions or otherwise misleading comments which have been made as to any intentions of the county in connection with the property.
“In order to clarify some general information, please be aware of the following:
“The commissioners have no desire or intention to permanently close AuGlaize Village,” noted Murray. “They also have no intention to sell or otherwise transfer ownership or control of the property to anyone for any purposes other than the intended restricted uses related to preservation of historical, cultural or natural history. Furthermore, the commissioners desire and, intend to pursue and enter into an agreement or agreements, with interested parties for the ongoing use of the property, consistent with those historical or cultural preservation purposes.
“In this regard, the commissioners have instructed legal counsel to research and pursue options that would be in the best interest of the citizens of Defiance County, while also addressing the interests and concerns of those who hope to have AuGlaize Village maintained in a manner consistent with its original intended purposes.
“Therefore, discussions with counsel for the Defiance County Historical Society have been initiated with the hope of finding a resolution that will be acceptable and beneficial to all concerned.”
Asked to respond to Murray’s statement, Defiance County Historical Society president Trish Speiser offered this response:
“The Defiance County Historical Society is pleased that Mr. Murray is now working with the Defiance County commissioners to understand their options for their property housing the AuGlaize Village site and the DCHS artifact collection. For six months, the commissioners have been unwilling to acknowledge the structured trust that DCHS believes exists with their donation of their 120 acres plus buildings, valued at $395,600 45 years ago in 1975. DCHS is in the process of hiring legal counsel from outside of Defiance to protect the rich asset that has been under their care and management since 1966.”
Speiser last met with commissioners at their Dec. 30 meeting to discuss the issue. Murray also attended the meeting, and met with commissioners thereafter in executive session to discuss matters further.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.