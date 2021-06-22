Defiance County commissioners continued the discussion about a potential downtown development district in Defiance during their Monday meeting.
The county’s top economic development official, Erika Willitzer — director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) — touched on this issue and others during her regular monthly update Monday.
Commissioner Ryan Mack asked Willitzer about certain details concerning the possibility of establishing a downtown Defiance redevelopment district and/or an “innovation” district.
Willitzer had mentioned this during a meeting of the Defiance County CIC board last week, stating that these operate like tax increment financing districts.
Mack wanted to know how long the terms of such a district — wherein property taxes are redirected to pay for infrastructure costs — would be in place.
Willitzer indicated that more will be known about the proposal after The Montrose Group of Columbus provides further analysis. The company will be hired with a $20,000 grant through the state to undertake this task.
“Montrose Group is going to do all that evaluation and analysis on what it actually means,” explained Willitzer. “It might end up that it’s not a good fit.”
She plans to meet with Defiance County Auditor Jill Little and Niki Warncke — the City of Defiance’s planner — on Wednesday to discuss the subject further.
“... Niki’s going to kind of go over what it means or what she knows,” said Willitzer. “Niki has been working on this grant for a couple years. ... I know that other communities have done it and it’s been beneficial, but we also want to see the pros and cons of it.”
Willitzer said an initial meeting has been held with Montrose.
On another front, she told commissioners she is working on an inventory of potential economic development sites, having discussed the matter with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. She also plans to meet with Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow on the same subject.
Also Monday, she reported her office is close to hiring a new workforce development manager, noted that the summer manufacturing camp this month with the Defiance Dream Center went well, said a new intern began work Monday and invited commissioners to attend a tour of Defiance’s General Motors plant on Wednesday.
Later, commissioners met in executive session with Willitzer to discuss economic development incentives.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved the new federal holiday “Juneteenth” (June 19) recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. as a paid holiday for county officials.
• noted in a news release about Monday’s meeting that they have received a request from Our Lady of Loreto to use the courthouse property for a rosary rally at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.