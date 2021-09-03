The future wastewater needs of a subdivision just outside Hicksville was again a topic of consideration for Defiance County commissioners Thursday.
During their regular monthly session in Hicksville, commissioners met with the village's mayor, Ron Jones, to discuss what to do about the Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision's wastewater treatment plant. The county-owned facility outside the village limits is aging, so commissioners are considering its future.
About 18 homes are served by the county's plant there.
Commissioners' options include upgrading the plant or turning it over to the village, which would require running a line to connect to Hicksville's wastewater system. This is located about one-third of a mile away.
Jones and the village provided commissioners with a potential cost to treat the wastewater, which would be charged to residents. This was based on flow data provided by commissioners.
At present, subdivision residents pay their bills to the county, which is considering possible rate increases for all county-owned packaged treatment plants and/or collection systems.
One issue for the village, however, is an ordinance that might prevent the town from picking up utility customers outside the village limits. Jones said this will be discussed at village council's next meeting on Tuesday.
As for the condition of the county's Middle Gordon Creek plant, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted the amount of maintenance and repairs over the years.
"It's reached its useful lifespan," he told The Crescent-News. "We have to do something with it."
In another matter Thursday, Jones complimented commissioners for the county-maintained refuse transfer station in Hicksville.
This is operated by the county on two Saturdays per month during the spring, summer and fall months and one Saturday per month during the winter, according to Jones.
Residents can drop off garbage and refuse there for a fee. The material is then transferred to the county landfill near Defiance.
"It's been there a long time," said Jones. "A lot of people utilize that transfer station."
