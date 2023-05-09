Defiance County continues to struggle with the sale of a home in Kettenring Hills forfeited in a multi-defendant drug trafficking case.
During their regular meeting Monday, county commissioners rejected a single bid on the home at 736 Inverness Drive which was forfeited after the former owner — Derek Brandi — was sentenced last year in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a 13 1/2-year prison term for operating a trafficking enterprise.
The court orders noted that 80% of the proceeds from seized property would go to the Defiance-based Multi-area Narcotics Unit that investigated the case while 20% would go to the prosecutor’s drug enforcement fund.
In March, commissioners scheduled a bid opening on the home with a minimum amount of $345,000, but no offers were received. A second attempt was made recently with only one offer received — for $315,000 — but commissioners said no Monday to this amount.
Prior to commissioners’ passage of a option rejecting the bid, considerable discussion was held with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray about what to do.
He suggested the possibility of listing the home with a realtor, although this would include commission fees of 5-7%. Murray believes the amount being sought is fair and thinks the county can sell the home eventually.
He noted that the cost of the drug investigation that led to the home’s forfeiture may exceed what would be recouped through the property’s sale, but emphasized that authorities’ attempt to sell the home is to help cover this expense. More than 30 persons were indicted as a result of the investigation while Brandi was considered to be the key player locally.
In searching for reasons why the home has not sold, Commission Dana Phipps speculated that it has an image problem.
“The house has a stigma,” he said, a reference to the connection to the drug trafficking investigation.
With commissioners rejecting the bid Monday, the county will move forward with listing the home. However, this will have to be done with some considerations to avoid conflicts of interest as Murray’s wife, Anne, is a local realtor as is Commissioner Dana Phipps. Murray acknowledged this during Monday’s meeting.
Also Monday, commissioners met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update.
He reported that the county’s resurfacing contractor (Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon) has begun patching work in the northeast part of the county while widening of Bowman Road, between Carpenter and Power Dam roads, is completed. However, Bowman won’t be paved until a bridge project there is finished as well, according to Schlatter.
Widening on Mansfield Road was expected to begin Monday with the same work to follow on Buckskin, Arrowsmith and Scott roads.
Resurfacing is planned at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office on Biede Avenue where more parking will be added, but the cleanup of an ongoing river waterline crossing project in that neighborhood could impact the scope of work.
Moving to the county landfill which he manages, Schlatter informed commissioners that April’s intake figure was the fifth highest for that month. The total was 55,615 cubic yards while the record April is 60,413 in 2020.
He also noted that this year the landfill profit is just $19,000 short of $1 million.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein to discuss such topics as broadband and indigent defense counsel.
• toured the Blake House — a county foster home on Evansport Road — with representatives of Defiance-Paulding County Consolidated Job and Family Services.
• met in executive sessions with Murray and Assistant Prosecutor Russ Herman to discuss potential litigation in a workers compensation case.
