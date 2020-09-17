Paulding County commissioners presented a proclamation Wednesday to Robert Habern (center), U.S. Army Retired 1st vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans’ Department of Ohio, in front of the county courthouse’s new “Wall of Honor.” The proclamation recognizes Sept. 25, 2020 as “Disabled American Veterans Day.” A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at noon on Sept. 25 on the courthouse lawn to mark the day. Commissioner Mark Holtsberry (left) and Jonathan Lichty (right), Paulding County’s veterans service officer, hold the proclamation with Habern.
