Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers updated county commissioners on key fiscal data during their meeting on Monday.
Providing her monthly report, Myers reported that her office has collected $32,050,000 in real estate taxes in 2020, while $23 million is still owed. Second-half property taxes are due on July 20.
According to Myers, the county’s delinquency rate is 1.08%.
Myers is encouraging taxpayers to pay with check or money order, and to utilize the mail or the dropbox located in the alley between the Defiance Post Office and Keybank on Defiance’s East Second Street.
Myers also noted that current county government investments total $46,071,173.02, with an average yield of 2.24%. The interest received to date totals $48,119.65.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• participated in a teleconference with Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, along with Paulding County commissioners. They discussed pending legislation, as well as concerns of local businesses and citizens with current economic reopening plans.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He said the county plans to reopen the recycling program on June 1, as well as operations at the Hicksville waste transfer station. He also noted that widening continues on Banner School Road, with plans to begin on Buckskin Road next. Road pavement patching will move next to Hicksville Township while county highway crews continue to complete work in advance of the paving contractor.
• held a teleconference with Tanya Brunner, Peter Kennerk, Tom Kent, Darcy Lehman and Dave Lulfs of the county veterans affairs office. They presented their proposed 2021 budget, which totals $357,864.07.
• received an update on legal matters from Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
